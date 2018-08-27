Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Hits rough patch
Barnes allowed two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out two over an inning in Sunday's 9-1 loss to the Rays.
Barnes has had good moments this season and is striking out a career-high 14.1 batters per nine innings while cutting back on home runs, but is in a rough stretch right now. The right-hander has allowed runs in five of his last eight outings, posting a 6.75 ERA during that run. His struggles point out that Boston doesn't have a go-to setup guy. Manager Alex Cora has several arms he'll use in high-leverage spots, but we find him managing the hot hand for that duty. It would not be surprising if Boston adds a reliever before the waiver-trade deadline.
