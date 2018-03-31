Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Holds lead Friday
Barnes pitched a scoreless eighth inning in Friday's 1-0 win over the Rays.
Barnes was the one reliever that was unscathed in Opening Day's bullpen meltdown -- he pitched a scoreless seventh before Joe Kelly and Carson Smith imploded in the eighth -- so he was given the opportunity as the bridge to closer Craig Kimbrel. Barnes will continue to pitch in setup roles all season.
