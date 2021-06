Barnes struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning to secure his 18th save of the year in a 7-6 win over the Royals.

Barnes' margin for error was slim entering the game with a one-run lead but it didn't matter. He sent down all three hitters he faced on strikes while only needing 13 pitches to do so. The 31-year-old owns a 2.65 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and an impressive 57:9 K:BB over 34 innings.