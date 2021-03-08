Barnes pitched a perfect inning, striking out two, in Sunday's spring game against the Braves.
Barnes made his Grapefruit League debut Sunday, setting down the Braves in order in the fourth inning, including an inning-ending punch-out of Ronald Acuna. "That was impressive," manager Alex Cora told Ian Browne of MLB.com. "That was good. Velocity was up, I think a tick above last season, which was a good sign." He and Adam Ottavino have been mentioned as candidates to close out games, but Cora has not yet named a set closer.