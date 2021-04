Barnes struck out four over two scoreless innings in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-innings win over Tampa Bay.

Barnes entered a non-save situation in the ninth inning and stayed in the game when Boston pushed across the tying run in the bottom half of the inning. He's considered the team's primary closer but hasn't had an opportunity to close out a game yet. Barnes has pitched well in two outings, striking out six with one walk over three scoreless innings.