Barnes struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his fifth save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Mets.

He needed only 10 pitches, nine of them strikes, to breeze through the heart of the New York order. Barnes has taken a huge step forward with his control so far this season, cutting his walk rate nearly in half from his 12.4 percent mark in 2020 while assembling a 22:3 K:BB through 13 innings, and he's a perfect 5-for-5 on save chances as a result.