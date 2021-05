Barnes gave up a run on two hits while striking out one in the ninth inning Saturday to record his 12th save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Marlins.

It's only the fourth time in 23 appearances Barnes has been tagged with a run. The Boston closer has a 2.63 ERA and stellar 41:5 K:BB through 24 innings this season while converting 12 of 13 save chances.