Barnes gave up two hits and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 16th save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Yankees.

The right-hander continues to create jams for himself, and over his last seven appearances, Barnes has blown two of four save chances with a 4.05 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB through 6.2 innings. His early-season dominance may have faded, but as yet there's no indication his hold on the closer role for Boston is slipping.