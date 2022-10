Barnes pitched a perfect ninth inning on his way to a save in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rays.

Barnes was called upon to protect a 6-3 lead in the top of the ninth inning, setting the Rays down in order for a save. The save was his eighth of the campaign and third in his last three appearances. The right-hander will finish the 2022 season with a 4.31 ERA and 1.44 WHIP while striking out 34 batters and going 8-for-10 on save chances over 39.2 innings in 44 appearances out of Boston's bullpen.