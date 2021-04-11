Barnes (1-0) pitched a perfect ninth inning, striking out two en route to his first win of the season over the Orioles on Saturday.

After Boston tied it up in the top of the ninth inning, Barnes was called upon to force extras. Barnes secured the win after the Red Sox took a 6-4 lead in the 10th inning. The 30-year-old has been close to perfect this season, tossing five innings and striking out 11 while allowing just one walk. Barnes is slated to be the primary closer for the Red Sox, but has not received a save opportunity yet.