Barnes gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless seventh inning Friday to record his fourth save of the season in the second game of a doubleheader against the Blue Jays.

It was his fourth straight scoreless appearance, and the 30-year-old appears to be settling into the closer role for Boston. Since Brandon Workman was traded to Philadelphia, Barnes has converted four of five save chances while posting a 2.84 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB through 6.1 innings.