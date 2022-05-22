Barnes struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his second save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Mariners.

Manager Alex Cora has maintained faith that Barnes would turn things around, and that faith was rewarded for at least one afternoon and Barnes picked up his first save since April 22. The right-hander threw only three fastballs among his 15 pitches though, topping out at 95.8 mph, and he produced only one swinging strike -- numbers which don't hint at a return to the dominance he flashed in the first half last year. Nonetheless, no one else has stepped up and seized Boston's closer role, so if Barnes can string together a few good appearances, the job could be his once again.