Barnes got the final two outs of Monday's 9-4 win over the A's to record his second save of the season.

Hector Velazquez began the ninth inning for Boston and loaded the bases with one out, creating the barest minimum definition of a save chance for Barnes with the tying run on deck for Oakland. The right-hander needed only two pitches -- a fly out by Stephen Piscotty and a fielder's choice grounder by Khris Davis -- to squelch the threat. Barnes now has a 2.25 ERA and outstanding 23:3 K:BB through 12 innings with two wins, two saves and four holds in 12 appearances, and he'll likely continue to see usage in high-leverage spots rather than being reserved exclusively for save situations.