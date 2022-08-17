Barnes threw a perfect inning to pick up the save Tuesday against the Pirates. He struck out two.

The veteran reliever needed just 10 pitches to take care of the bottom of the Pirates order and secure his third save of the season. This was his first save since returning from the IL in early August, as manager Alex Cora has turned to Garett Whitlock and John Schreiber for recent save opportunities. The Red Sox closer situation is murky at the moment with any of Whitlock, Schreiber and Barnes in contention for saves, but Barnes still figures to be third in line as he carries a sub-par 6.45 ERA and 1.52 WHIP on the season.