Barnes was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with right shoulder inflammation, retroactive to May 31.

Barnes surrendered three runs over one inning during Monday's loss to Baltimore, and he'll now be sidelined for at least the next couple weeks with the shoulder issue. The right-hander had a 7.94 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 14:12 K:BB across 17 innings this season, as he struggles from the second half of last year have carried over into 2022. The Red Sox figure to utilize a minor-league rehab assignment once Barnes is nearing his return in order to get him some additional game reps before being activated.