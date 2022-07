Barnes (shoulder) retired all three batters faced, including two by strikeout, in the fourth inning for Double-A Portland on Thursday.

Barnes made his seventh rehab outing on Thursday and is seemingly close to returning to the majors. The organization scheduled him to throw back-to-back days, and he's expected to appear Friday as well, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. When relievers on rehab pitch back-to-back days, that's typically a sign they are ready to return.