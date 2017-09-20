Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Picks up extra-inning save
Barnes closed out Tuesday's game to pick up his first save of the season in Boston's 1-0 win over Baltimore in 11 innings.
Having used closer Craig Kimbrel in the ninth inning, manager John Farrell had to rely on second-tier relievers for a second consecutive night. On Monday, it was Carson Smith closing out an 11-inning affair. Barnes faced the heart of the Baltimore order Tuesday, setting them down 1-2-3. He's capable of pitching in any situation and has pitched better than his 3.82 ERA might suggest.
