Barnes earned the save, tossing 0.1 innings in a 4-3 win Friday in Tampa.
Barnes was not called upon to start the ninth inning with the Red Sox winning 4-3 but came in with two outs and the bases loaded. He got Wander Franco to hit a hard ground ball and Trevor Story made an excellent play to record the final out. The righty served as Boston's closer for much of last year before losing his job near the end of the season. He had not appeared in any high-leverage situations in his first four appearances but managed to get the job done Friday.