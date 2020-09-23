Barnes picked up the save Tuesday against the Orioles after recording the final out of the game.

Dylan Covey handled the ninth and held a five-run lead, but manager Ron Roenicke decided to rely on Barnes after Covey loaded the bases with two outs. Barnes needed just three pitches to close the game out -- he induced a pop out in foul territory from Pedro Severino -- and that qualified as his ninth save of the campaign. Barnes should hold down the closer role in the final games of the 2020 regular season.