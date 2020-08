Barnes (1-1) struck out two over an inning and earned the win in Sunday's 5-3 victory over the Blue Jays.

Barnes worked a scoreless ninth inning, setting the stage for Boston's offense to plate two runs in the bottom half of the inning for a walk-off win. He's recorded three consecutive scoreless outings following a rough start. The right-hander will continue to be used in the late innings despite a 5.14 ERA and six walks over seven innings.