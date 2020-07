Barnes allowed one hit, one walk and hit a batter over a scoreless eighth inning and picked up his second hold in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Mets.

For a second straight game, Barnes entered in the eighth inning to shepherd a lead to closer Brandon Workman. And for a second straight game, Barnes put himself in trouble. He gave up a home run during Wednesday's appearance, then the right-hander worked out of a two-out, bases-loaded jam Thursday to log a pair of holds.