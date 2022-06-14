Barnes (shoulder) has been able to play catch at the Red Sox's spring training facility in Florida but has not yet thrown a bullpen session, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Barnes struggled to a 7.94 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 14:12 K:BB in his first 20 outings of the season before hitting the injured list at the start of June with shoulder inflammation. He's making progress in his recovery, but since he's not working out in Boston and still has several more hurdles to clear, he doesn't appear especially close to being activated.