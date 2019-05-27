Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Puts loss behind him
Barnes worked around a walk to record a hold in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Astros. He struck out two while pitching the eighth inning.
Barnes had a notable loss Saturday when he failed to retire any batters in the ninth inning. Manager Alex Cora on Sunday used Barnes to face the bottom of the Astros order, telling Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald that he can't always have Barnes consistently face the middle of an opponent's order. "We've been talking about this, usage and whatever they call it his role," Cora said. "But people get caught up on the whole closing thing and using the guy in the high-leverage situation, but he needs to face some guys that they're not the 3, 4, 5 hitters all the time. It's a grind for him." Marcus Walden followed Barnes and registered the save for Boston while facing batters 4, 5 and 6. Cora will continue to deploy his late-inning options depending on which part of an opponent's order is due up but there are times when Barnes will get a break.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...