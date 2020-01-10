Play

Barnes and the Red Sox agreed to a one-year, $3.1 million deal Friday, avoiding arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Considered a top closing candidate prior to last season, Barnes wound up saving just four games. His 38.6 percent strikeout rate was excellent, but when combined with a poor 13.3 percent walk rate, he wound up with a merely decent 3.78 ERA.

