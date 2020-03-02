Barnes is scheduled to make his first Grapefruit League appearance out of the bullpen Monday against the Tigers, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Given that Barnes is already locked in as one of the top setup men for closer Brandon Workman heading into the season, the Red Sox have spent the early portion of spring training evaluating their other relief options who are fighting for spots in the Opening Day bullpen. Barnes' eye-popping strikeout totals over the past two seasons have put him on the fantasy radar, but until he shows the ability to limit free passes (career 10.7 percent walk rate), he won't provide much value in the ERA and WHIP categories.