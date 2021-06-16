Barnes allowed one earned run on two hits while striking out two to earn the save Tuesday against Atlanta.

Barnes bounced back after blowing an opportunity in his previous outing to record his 15th save of the season. He did struggle a bit however, as he allowed the leadoff hitter to reach base and ultimately come around to score. Barnes has now allowed one earned run in four of his last seven appearances, which has resulted in two blown saves. Even so, it appears he is still locked into the closer role. Barnes has earned some leeway by maintaining a 3.07 ERA with a stellar 52:7 K:BB across 29.1 innings on the campaign.