Barnes worked around a pair of walks over 1.1 innings to record his fifth hold of the season in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Barnes should pick up some extra duty over the next week while Joe Kelly serves a suspension that will keep him out until May 2. Barnes has been effective against both sides of the plate, limiting all batters to a .184 BABIP, however, the right-hander can get into trouble with free passes. Barnes has walked eight over his first 9.1 innings to start the season. He's also struck out 13, so you can see why the Red Sox deploy him in the seventh and eighth innings.