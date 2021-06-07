Barnes (2-1) won Sunday's 6-5 victory over the Yankees, pitching the ninth inning and allowing one run on one hit and two walks with two strikeouts.

Pitching for the third consecutive day, Barnes entered for the ninth to protect a 4-3 lead and coughed up a Gleyber Torres RBI double to knot the score and send the game to extras. Boston was able to plate two runs in the 10th to award Barnes the win despite the blown save. It's safe to say Barnes won't pitch for a make-up game at home against Miami tomorrow but he should be good to go for a three-game set against Houston starting Tuesday.