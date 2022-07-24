Barnes (shoulder) allowed two hits and one walk while striking out two over two-thirds of an inning for Triple-A Worcester on Friday.

Barnes was feeling good Saturday following the appearance, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. "At least stuff-wise, it was good," Boston manager Alex Cora said about Barnes, adding the righty's fastball was at 94-95 mph. "Physically, he was good. So that's a good sign." This was Barnes' fourth rehab outing after making three appearances for the club's rookie-level affiliate in the Florida Complex League.