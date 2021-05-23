Barnes earned the save against the Phillies on Saturday, pitching a scoreless inning during which he gave up a hit and a walk while striking out a pair.

Barnes took the ball with a one-run lead in the ninth inning and allowed two of the first three batters he faced to reach base. However, the right-hander managed to get out of the jam by inducing a fielder's choice groundball off the bat of Bryce Harper and subsequently striking out Rhys Hoskins. Barnes is tied for third in baseball with 11 saves while posting a 2.42 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and superb 40:5 K:BB across 22.1 innings.