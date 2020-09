Barnes picked up the save by striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning Thursday night against the Marlins.

Barnes punched out the first batter of the ninth and then induced a pair of lineouts to end the ballgame. He's now converted on five of his last six save chances and has the closer's role well in hand. Barnes owns a 4.35 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with a 29:12 K:BB across 20.2 frames in 2020.