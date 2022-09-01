Barnes allowed one hit and one walk over one scoreless inning to record a save against the Twins on Wednesay.

Barnes got the ball in the ninth inning with Boston holding a one-run lead and made things interesting, allowing the first two batters he faced to reach base. However, he rebounded to induce a flyout and a double play to successfully convert the save. It was his first opportunity to close in over two weeks, so Barnes is probably still behind Garrett Whitlock and John Schreiber in the pecking order. He pitched relatively well in August, posting a 2.92 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB over 12.1 innings.