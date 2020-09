Barnes allowed one hit and had one strikeout during a scoreless ninth inning to record the save Tuesday against the Marlins.

The right-hander delivered 13 of his 16 pitches for strikes and was able to preserve the shutout despite giving up a two-out double. Barnes has a 4.58 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 28:12 K:BB across 19.2 innings while converting seven his his 10 save chances.