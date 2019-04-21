Barnes (2-0) allowed a run on one hit and struck out three in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Rays.

Barnes came on to start the eighth inning with Boston ahead by a run but served up a leadoff home run to Yandy Diaz. Manager Alex Cora has used Barnes early in games previously, but that was in a fireman-type situation with runners on base or when a game was tied. This was the first time he was brought in early to start an inning with Boston leading. At this point, fantasy owners should be targeting Ryan Brasier for saves, although Barnes will get opportunities, too.