Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Set for mound work
Barnes (hip) is scheduled to throw a bullpen over the weekend or early next week, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Barnes hasn't pitched since Sept. 3 due to a hip issue, but he recently resumed throwing and is trending in the right direction. A potential timeline for his return will hopefully emerge following his bullpen session.
