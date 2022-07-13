Barnes (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Barnes has been sidelined since May 31 due to fluid buildup in his right shoulder, and he now won't be eligible to return until the end of July. The 32-year-old recently began a rehab assignment with the Red Sox's rookie-level FCL affiliate, and he'll continue building up over the next couple weeks. He had a 7.94 ERA over 17 innings prior to the injury, so the extended rehab stint will also given him a chance to iron out his issues.