Barnes struck out two in a perfect frame to earn a save over the Orioles on Sunday.

Barnes needed just 10 pitches to finish off the 1-0 victory and pick up his first save since Aug. 31. He's now converted five of his seven chances on the year and lowered his ERA to 5.40 through 31.2 frames. Since the start of August, Barnes owns a 15:6 K:BB and a 2.45 ERA across 16 appearances.