Barnes pitched a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit while notching a save in Monday's 4-3 victory against the Rays.
Barnes entered the game in the top of the ninth inning tasked with protecting a 4-3 lead. He was able to work around a one-out triple by Wander Franco to escape with his seventh save of the campaign. Barnes has now produced 11 consecutive scoreless outings since Aug. 31, pitching 10.1 innings while striking out seven batters over that stretch. The right-hander has now gone 7-for-9 on save chances while producing a 4.42 ERA and 1.47 WHIP with 34 strikeouts over 38.2 innings in 43 appearances this season.