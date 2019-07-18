Barnes walked a batter and struck out two over two-thirds of an inning in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Barnes inherited a couple of baserunners with one out in the seventh inning and immediately walked a batter before escaping the bases-loaded threat. He continues to be used primarily as a fireman, entering high-leverage situations in the seventh or eighth inning. He has not been called upon to save a game since blowing a save June 26. Red Sox manager Alex Cora is getting by with Brandon Workman as a temporary closer until Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) is ready to be activated.