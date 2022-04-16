Barnes allowed two runs on one hit, two walks and a hit batsman in Friday's 8-4 loss to Minnesota.

The Red Sox struggled against Minnesota pitching but finally cracked the code during a three-run eighth inning that closed the gap to 6-4. Barnes, who had two encouraging appearances in low-leverage spots earlier in the week, was brought on to keep the Twins in check for a potential ninth-inning comeback. Unfortunately, he was unable to find the strike zone, walking two straight and hitting a batter that eventually led to two runs. This had the appearance of manager Alex Cora testing Barnes as a ninth-inning guy, but it was not a closer-like performance.