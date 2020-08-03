Barnes (0-1) allowed three runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one in one inning, taking the loss Sunday versus the Yankees.

Barnes had a one-run lead to protect when he entered in the eighth inning, but a DJ LeMahieu RBI single and a two-run homer from Aaron Judge left the veteran reliever with a loss. Barnes has produced mixed results in four appearances this year -- two have been scoreless, and he's yielded four combined runs in the other two. The 30-year-old still serves in a setup role in the Red Sox bullpen despite the unsteady play.