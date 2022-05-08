Barnes (0-3) was credited with Saturday's loss, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits with one strikeout over the 10th inning of a loss to the White Sox.

After the Red Sox blew yet another save in the ninth inning -- the bullpen has converted just 5-of-14 save opportunities -- Barnes was brought in for the 10th inning. He permitted hard contact on two consecutive hits, which produced both runs, and another hard-hit groundout before getting through the inning. Earlier in the day, the right-hander told Christopher Smith of MassLive.com that his velocity returned (95.2 mph, up from season average of 93.8) during a one-inning stint Friday following a mechanical tweak and claimed it was the best he felt in six months. One day later, his five four-seamers averaged 93.9 mph.