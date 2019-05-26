Barnes (2-1) was handed the loss Saturday at Houston when he failed to record an out in the walkoff defeat. He allowed one run on two hits and two walks.

Barnes entered in a 3-3 tie after the Red Sox managed to knot things up in the top of the ninth inning, but he ran into trouble immediately by giving up a double on his second pitch. The 28-year-old never had his command Saturday with only seven of his 18 pitches finding the strikezone. Barnes has a 2.25 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 36:6 K:BB through 20 innings this season.