Barnes threw 1.2 innings without allowing a baserunner and struck out one to earn the save Tuesday against Detroit.

Barnes entered the game with the bases loaded and one out in the eighth inning. He quickly escaped that jam, inducing a double play after just two pitches. Barnes then made quick work of the Tigers in the final frame to earn his seventh save of the season. He's been excellent for the vast majority of the campaign, maintaining a 2.25 ERA and 26:3 K:BB across 16 innings.