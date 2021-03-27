Barnes has tested positive for COVID-19, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Barnes tossed 5.1 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts this spring and most recently pitched Thursday, but he'll now be away from the team following his positive test result. He isn't experiencing any symptoms, but manager Alex Cora said that Barnes will be away from the team for approximately 10 days. Adam Ottavino is a strong candidate to receive save chances over the first few games of the regular season while Barnes is sidelined.