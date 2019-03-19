Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Tipping pitches
Barnes allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out one in the fifth inning Monday against the Twins.
All of the damage against Barnes came before he received a mound visit from pitching coach Dana Levangie, who told the right-hander he was tipping his pitches, Tom Keegan of the Boston Herald reports. "I was tipping," Barnes said. "He told me, and I was able to fix it right away. It doesn't matter how good your stuff is, if they know what's coming, it's going to get hit. I feel like stuff-wise today was great, and then the swings I got on pitches following the mound visit were more in line with how I felt about my stuff." There's a potential crisis averted. There are a lot of eyes on Barnes this spring as he competes to become Boston's closer, a role he's been close to but never held.
