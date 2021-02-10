Carasiti (elbow) has signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox as a non-roster invitee, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Carasiti was released by the Giants after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March, but he'll be invited to spring training by the Red Sox. The right-hander may not be ready for game action until after the regular season begins, but he could attempt to carve out a role with his new team. Carasiti last appeared in the majors with Seattle in 2019, posting a 4.66 ERA and 1.66 WHIP over 9.2 innings.