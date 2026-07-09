Red Sox's Matt Duffy: Heads to High-A after TJ recovery

Single-A Salem reinstated Duffy (elbow) from its 60-day injured list and assigned him to High-A Greenville on Tuesday.

Duffy had been on the shelf all season while completing his recovery from Tommy John surgery but has received the green light to join a full-season affiliate after posting a 6.75 ERA, 2.25 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB in 5.1 frames over three rehab starts in the rookie-level Florida Complex League. During his last healthy season in 2024, the 24-year-old righty turned in a 2.83 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 100:27 K:BB across 98.2 innings with Salem.