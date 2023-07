The Red Sox have selected Duffy with the 115th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A right-hander out of Canisius College, Duffy produced a 4.13 ERA in his final collegiate season, striking out 119 batters over 80.2 innings. He possesses strong command on the mound, allowing just 28 walks this past year and although he may not come from a notable program, Duffy was an early-round selection, signaling that Boston believes in his potential.