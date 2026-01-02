The Red Sox signed Fraizer to a minor-league deal Thursday, per MiLB Central's Chase Ford. Fraizer confirmed the signing on his personal Instagram account.

Fraizer joins a team with an outfield logjam in the majors but lacks depth in the minors. He batted .305 with an .813 OPS across 62 games for Triple-A Indianapolis in 2025. A third-round draft pick of the Pirates out of the University of Arizona in 2019, Fraizer spent the last half-decade with Pittsburgh's affiliates before electing free agency last November. He can play all three outfield positions and is expected to do so at Triple-A Worcester when the 2026 season opens.